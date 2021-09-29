Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, has announced three major partnerships with Mantiki, Network International and GBM, during the first day of Seamless middle East event. The announcement was made as part of the keynote presentation of DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity.

Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and the property developer Wasl, aims to support sustainable economic growth and economic diversification through e-commerce. The free zone’s partnerships aim to provide customers with tailored access to e-commerce solutions and services and enhance its e-commerce offerings through providing ‘e-commerce as a service’. The partnerships with Network International, Mantiki and GBM will provide e-commerce business support services.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director General of DAFZA, and board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said: "Dubai CommerCity has been successful in establishing its position as the leading e-commerce free zone in the region in a record time. The free zone plays a major role in in cementing Dubai’s position as a global e-commerce hub through offering a unique value proposition to enable the growth of e-commerce businesses in the region.

This includes world-class services, facilities, and infrastructure, a strategic location in close proximity to Dubai International Airport, as well as partnerships with global Names in logistics and e-commerce who will contribute to boosting the e-commerce market in the region."

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity, said: "We are delighted to be taking part at Seamless Middle East and supporting the event as a Title sponsor. Seamless Middle East provides a platform which enables us to share our knowledge and specialised expertise in e-commerce to support the industry’s growth. We were also proud to announce three major partnerships with Mantiki, Network International and GBM as part of the event, which will enhance our e-commerce services and support us in providing e-commerce businesses with the ideal ecosystem to support their growth and expand their brand in the region."

Dubai CommerCity is the Title Sponsor of Seamless Middle East, the conference and exhibition that brings together global industry leaders to discuss the future of payments, fintech, identity, retail and e-commerce.