UrduPoint.com

Dubai CommerCity Announces Major Partnerships On First Day Of Seamless Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:45 PM

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle East

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, has announced three major partnerships with Mantiki, Network International and GBM, during the first day of Seamless middle East event. The announcement was made as part of the keynote presentation of DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity.

Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and the property developer Wasl, aims to support sustainable economic growth and economic diversification through e-commerce. The free zone’s partnerships aim to provide customers with tailored access to e-commerce solutions and services and enhance its e-commerce offerings through providing ‘e-commerce as a service’. The partnerships with Network International, Mantiki and GBM will provide e-commerce business support services.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director General of DAFZA, and board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said: "Dubai CommerCity has been successful in establishing its position as the leading e-commerce free zone in the region in a record time. The free zone plays a major role in in cementing Dubai’s position as a global e-commerce hub through offering a unique value proposition to enable the growth of e-commerce businesses in the region.

This includes world-class services, facilities, and infrastructure, a strategic location in close proximity to Dubai International Airport, as well as partnerships with global Names in logistics and e-commerce who will contribute to boosting the e-commerce market in the region."

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity, said: "We are delighted to be taking part at Seamless Middle East and supporting the event as a Title sponsor. Seamless Middle East provides a platform which enables us to share our knowledge and specialised expertise in e-commerce to support the industry’s growth. We were also proud to announce three major partnerships with Mantiki, Network International and GBM as part of the event, which will enhance our e-commerce services and support us in providing e-commerce businesses with the ideal ecosystem to support their growth and expand their brand in the region."

Dubai CommerCity is the Title Sponsor of Seamless Middle East, the conference and exhibition that brings together global industry leaders to discuss the future of payments, fintech, identity, retail and e-commerce.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Middle East Hub Market Event Industry Share Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

1 minute ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

1 minute ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

16 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

16 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

31 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.