Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Expo and Congress

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Dubai CommerCity is participating in the 2019 edition of the SIL and eDelivery Barcelona Expo and Congress to demonstrate the opportunities available to those looking to operate in the region and to showcase its services and offerings.

To be held from 26th to 28th June, 2019, at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc site, the 21st edition of the international event will gather nearly 650 companies. It will be held under the theme, 'Supply Chain and Industry 4.0: the new era of digitalisation and sustainability', in parallel to the AICE and the Intrade Summit BCN, which includes the Alacat Congress, and the International Congress of Operators Economic Authorised, among others.

The exhibition is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors from 157 countries and will bring together more than 220 international speakers, including a speaker from Dubai CommerCity.

The first e-commerce free zone in the MENA region, Dubai CommerCity, is being constructed by the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority in partnership with the Wasl Asset Management Group, and is a strategic project aimed at elevating Dubai’s position as a leading hub for e-commerce, supporting economic diversification and smart transformation.

Dubai CommerCity will provide advanced opportunities for global and regional manufacturers, as well as distributors and global e-retailers. It will facilitate a business ecosystem for companies in the e-commerce industry such as e-payment gateway businesses, internet service providers and others.

Divided into three main clusters - business, logistics and social - Dubai CommerCity will be a home for innovation, new technology, state-of-the-art services and modern infrastructure.

