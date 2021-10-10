Dubai CommerCity partners with Creative971

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region has partnered with Creative971, a Dubai-based leading Shopify Plus Agency, to support the growth of the e-commerce market in the GCC and middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by helping businesses establish their own online stores or digitally transform those.

Dubai CommerCity's 360-degree on-site guidance for e-commerce businesses supported by Creative971’s expertise in e-commerce website UI/UX design and development will provide new and existing businesses who are planning to open or optimize their own web store with a robust approach to launch and scale their e-commerce business.

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity, said, "Our partnership with Creative971 will play a key role in supporting our customers to meet their business requirements through developing their online stores with guidance from experts, a key element for the success of any e-commerce business. So far, we have signed several partnerships with some of the global Names in e-commerce and logistics, which we are very proud of.

These partnerships will contribute to enhancing our services and offerings, and support us in providing our customers with an ideal ecosystem which offers them full support throughout the process of setting up their e-commerce business."

Julia Jackle, CEO and Co-Founder at Creative971, said, "Our partnership with Dubai Commercity, being the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, is essential, as we are both working with clients that focus on e-commerce. That being said, the partnership will strengthen the deep knowledge and e-commerce expertise in the region and create a one stop solution for any business wanting to succeed with e-commerce in the MENA region."

Creative971 supports businesses in e-commerce consulting, designing and developing their online stores, including starting a business, over drop-shipping, transforming a business online, migrating to Shopify, re-designing a brand or simply supercharging an e-commerce business.