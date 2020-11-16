Dubai CommerCity partners with Hellmann, DHL Express to provide end-to-end logistics services

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Dubai CommerCity, the region's first dedicated e-commerce free zone has signed an agreement with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics to manage and operate a shared, multi-client warehouse within the logistics cluster of the free zone.

The partnership was announced during Seamless middle East 2020 – one of the leading events in the e-commerce space.

Dubai CommerCity is set to elevate Dubai’s position as a leading hub for international e-commerce, supporting economic diversification and smart transformation. It is an AED3.2 billion (US$0.9 billion) project covering an area of 2.1 million square feet in Umm Ramool, right next to DXB International airport. The proximity to the centre of Dubai and the airport offers fantastic speed to the consumer.

Hellmann will provide end-to-end warehousing including services like order management systems and streamlined customs clearance processes. As part of end-to-end logistics services, Hellmann will also offer last-mile delivery services, through its partner DHL Express, from the bonded warehouse directly to the consumer. The multi-client warehousing customers will be serviced by a dedicated team from Hellmann who will manage consumer and shipment queries including tracking and tracing of deliveries. The clients will be supported by reporting dashboards based on their requirements.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director-General, DAFZA said, "Collaboration and partnerships will continue to be critical for the future growth of e-commerce and for economic recovery across the globe.

This year has highlighted the vital role that e-commerce and logistics play in the global economy. These sectors will be crucial for enabling other industries to prosper and for the supply chain to be strengthened."

Madhav Kurup, Regional CEO Middle East and South Asia, of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, commented, "Dubai CommerCity’s strategic partnership with such a globally renowned service provider as Hellman Worldwide Logistics and our partner, DHL Express, will enhance Dubai CommerCity’s service scope as a specialised free zone compared to the traditional infrastructure provider model."

Geoff Walsh, UAE Country Manager at DHL Express, said, "We are continuously looking to provide logistical support to any new initiatives that will help the economy and SMEs expand in the region and internationally. The e-commerce retail market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by 20 percent to reach $26 billion in 2022, which outpaces the global growth of 13 percent. The Gulf Cooperation Council is also expected to contribute 43 percent of MEA’s e-commerce retail market by 2022."

Divided into three main clusters - business, logistics and social, Dubai CommerCity will be a home for innovation, new technology, plug and play e-commerce ecosystem, state of the art services and modern infrastructure.