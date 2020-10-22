Dubai commits to increasing share of renewable energy to balance conservation, development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The World Energy Day, observed globally on 22nd October every year, was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with 54 countries and representatives from the UN, the Arab League, and the African Union through the Dubai Declaration in 2012.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attaches great importance to diversifying the energy mix. This is based on a vision that realises the importance of renewable energy in achieving a balance between development and the environment to protect the rights of future generations to live in a clean, healthy, and safe environment," said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

"Our long-term approach to planning the future of our energy sector was derived from a forward-looking vision based on the importance of renewable energy in achieving sustainable development through projects and initiatives launched to support the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050," said Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

"The UAE spared no effort in diversifying its clean energy resources, with the launch of the UAE national Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to generate 50 percent of the UAE's energy needs through clean energy sources. The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme will greatly contribute to achieve this goal and reduce the UAE's carbon footprint," Al Mazrouei added.

"Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the transformation towards a sustainable green economy, Dubai has made significant achievements in reducing carbon emissions. More than 14 million tonnes of emissions were reduced in 2019, a 22 percent reduction compared to business as usual. results achieved exceeded the target set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021. The Demand Side Management programmes in Dubai contributed to reducing per capita annual consumption of water by 19.5 percent, and per capita, annual consumption of electricity decreased by 19 percent in 2019 compared to 2010," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA.

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, is one of the most prominent projects implemented by DEWA to achieve this vision. The percentage of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix is about nine percent, exceeding the percentage set in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide seven percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2020 and 75 percent by 2050," Al Tayer added.

"World Energy Day aims to support policies that improve energy efficiency in various vital sectors, as well as enhance sustainability and increase energy efficiency within the framework of urban and regional planning," said Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.