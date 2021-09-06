UrduPoint.com

Dubai Competitiveness Office Launches 'Competitiveness Ambassador' Programme In Partnership With IMD

Mon 06th September 2021

Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competitiveness Ambassador’ programme in partnership with IMD

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The Dubai Competitiveness Office (DCO) at Dubai's Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) has announced the launch of a ‘Competitiveness Ambassador’ professional programme in partnership with the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Switzerland, as part of building the technical capacities of Emiratis in competitiveness.

The professional diploma, which is the first accredited programme in the UAE focusing on competitiveness, is aligned with the agenda of Dubai to empower its citizens in future foresight, global competitiveness, and artificial intelligence as the city moves towards its goal of being the most competitive in the world.

The programme seeks to create an ideal learning environment supported by the latest educational platforms and tools to enable Dubai Government employees, specifically those in managerial and technical levels in research and studies, strategy and other relevant competitiveness fields, to be competitiveness ambassadors in their respective organisations.

"Competitiveness is the vital element that integrates the vision and ambitions of Dubai, and transforms them into future readiness and sustainability. Governments across the world are adopting new technologies and methods to provide a superior experience in doing business and quality living. Dubai is going deeper, to make competitiveness as a culture and way of life, which will be reflected across all walks of life in the city. The Competitiveness Ambassador programme will ensure that competitiveness will be an integral part of the culture and ethos guiding Emiratis and government entities in serving the country and its expanding community of citizens, residents and visitors," said Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy.

The professional diploma programme will create a cadre of Emiratis conscious about the technical components of achieving and sustaining competitiveness, including the fundamentals, methodologies, and best practices that will classify Dubai as the most competitive globally, said Hani Al Hamli, Manager of the Dubai Competitiveness Office.

"The programme is designed to impart comprehensive knowledge on the concept of competitiveness and its role in defining the character of a city. A ‘Competitiveness Ambassador’ will know about international methodologies and tools in measuring competitiveness as well as the role of government institutions in formulating programmes and initiatives to raise competitiveness," Al Hamli added.

The government executives enrolled in the programme will also learn to develop studies, researches and reports as well as analyse data and predict the outcomes of improved competitiveness for Dubai. Ultimately, the programme aims to set a unified and integrated template under the supervision of DCO to be a permanent reference for competitiveness strategies and their application that all Dubai Government entities can implement together, or separately.

Candidates from a number of government entities were selected to the first batch of the programme based on the priority accorded to competitiveness in the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030. The first batch commenced on 6th September 2021 and will last for two months.

