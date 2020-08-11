Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre receives 72 electronic registrations for storing cord blood stem cells

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre, DCRC, received 72 electronic registration requests from expecting mothers who want to store their cord blood stem cells.

The DHA introduced the electronic registration method last June to allow pregnant women to register online to store their cord blood stem cells for up to 30 years from the comfort of their homes.

After providing the requested information and meeting the needed criteria, the centre delivers the cord blood stem cells collection kit to the women.

This new method was launched to ease the registration process, so that the women do not have to physically visit the centre, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register, the women have to send an email with their contact details to the DCRC on DCRC@dha.gov.ae. A dedicated team from the centre will then send the pregnant women a list of all required documents.

If they were found to be eligible after meeting all the criteria, they can continue the registration.

After successfully registering, the centre will deliver the cord blood collection kit, so the woman can take it with her when she goes for her delivery in any private hospitals. The medical team will then use it during delivery to collect the cord blood stem cells. If the woman is having her delivery in a government hospital, the kits are available in Dubai and Latifa Hospitals.

DCRC has sent many cord blood units to international centres and has treated 20 cases who were suffering from diseases such as leukaemia, thalassemia, autoimmune diseases and more, using stem cells stored at the centre. The centre has stored more than 7,000 cord blood stem cells since it was established in 2006.