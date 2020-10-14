Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives first batch of ambulances provided by Al Habtoor Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Al Habtoor Group today delivered 18 ambulances to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services valued at AED7.52 million.

The delivery took place when Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, received Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and Chairman of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, the Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, in Al Habtoor City.

In total, 50 ambulances are in the first batch of advanced equipped ambulances provided by the Al Habtoor Group, in support of the first line of defence to achieve their mission on the pre-hospital care of patients, tightening preventive and precautionary measures, and strengthening the principles of emergency medicine in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourteen ambulances (the second batch), with an amount of AED7.32 million, will be delivered in 2021, and 18 ambulances (the third batch), with an amount of AED7.58 million, will be delivered in 2022. Therefore, the total value of ambulances is close to AED22.5 million.

Al Qutami expressed his profound appreciation to businessman, Khalaf Al Habtoor, for his generous and appreciated initiative.

He pointed out that the UAE is full of men and national personalities who are aware of their responsibilities towards society and people.

Al Drai expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to Al Habtoor Group for its support for the first line of defence in the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

He pointed out that this is an extension of the humanitarian and societal contributions that Khalaf Al Habtoor has always been very keen to provide, especially at this important juncture in the history of UAE and the world. This step provides support for efforts made in the UAE, under the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation to confront the COVID-19 and prevent its spread.

Khalaf Al Habtoor expressed his pride in the UAE's performance in overcoming the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the role that the first line of defence played during this period at all the difficult stages. The provision of ambulances is the contribution of Al Habtoor Group to prevent risks to society and to make the UAE the model and example in providing the highest levels of security, health and safety, he pointed out.