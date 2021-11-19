Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security celebrates Oman’s 51st National Day at Hatta Border Crossing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, the Council today marked Oman’s 51st National Day by organising an array of activities and shows at the Hatta Border Crossing. The occasion was marked as part of the wider festivities taking place in the UAE to celebrate Oman’s National Day under the theme ‘Oman is from us, and we are among them’.

The celebrations underscore the strong ties and strategic partnership between the two countries under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

The activities at the Hatta Border Crossing were held in the presence of Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; a security delegation from Oman, headed by Abdullah Al Farsi, Commander-in-Chief of Al Batinah North Governorate; Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs; Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Director General of the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, as well as a number of other officials from both countries.

The celebrations, held at the Border, in the presence of Omani visitors, included an air show by the UAE’s aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, a parade of classical cars organised in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and a military show by candidates from the Dubai Police academy with the national anthems of both countries playing in the background. The Council also organised various other cultural activities at the Border.

To mark the occasion, Omani flags were raised across a 2km route on the Hatta Border Crossing and a logo of the Omani National Day was used to decorate the windows of the passport control counters at the Border. Omani visitors travelling through Dubai International Airport were also welcomed with flowers and souvenirs as part of the celebrations.

Omani travellers visiting the UAE expressed their happiness and appreciation for the warm welcome by the UAE and thanked the UAE leadership for their brotherly feelings towards Oman and its leadership and people.