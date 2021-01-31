Dubai Courts continued to administer justice during coronavirus pandemic in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) Expert Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Courts, declared that Dubai Courts aim to achieve justice and equality by providing protection for people and by application of law all over society members without prejudice.

Dubai Courts employ efficient national cadre, rules, modern and developed techniques to embody its vision in being prominent and distinguished globally.

He pointed out that Dubai Courts continued their pioneering work in achieving the rule of law during the corona pandemic in 2020. The number of cases filed at the Court of Cassation was 2821 cases; the number of cases filed was 2659; in the Court of Appeal were 11,222 cases; adjudicated cases were 11,031, and before the Court of First Instance were 28,045, with 30,227 adjudicated.

He added that there were 97,245 online registered cases with 590,560 through smart applications. Online litigation and judgment management are considered as achievements by the department to develop judicial procedures and court automation. He affirmed that Dubai Courts work according to its strategic plan to conform to the vision of the Dubai government in the transfer to smart services and build paperless future in 2021.

Al Mansouri indicated that the courts have been providing its services remotely in line with the precautionary measures to combat the pandemic. Customers of the department, including advocates and litigants, may use the smart services to participate in the hearings online and get the best services.

Dubai Courts have previously announced the launch of the litigation process online and remotely and have continued to provide its services. Such services allow litigant parties and advocates to use smart electronic services and to register in the Salfa Programme. Registration is made through any user account or through registration channels. All litigation, cases and amicable settlements are done remotely online through advocates’ offices, service centres or through the court’s online system.

The judicial notice processes are made by SMS or email, using the information taken from the registered smart account. All cases are registered online through video or voice calling and remotely, with the possibility to exchange documents and issue the required decisions.

He expressed his gratitude to all judges and appreciated their efforts.