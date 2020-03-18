UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai CP Attends Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College Graduation Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Dubai CP attends Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has attended the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College graduation ceremony in Al Taweelah, Abu Dhabi.

Lt.

General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of senior military officers were also present during the ceremony.

The Dubai Crown Prince honoured the top 20 graduates, wishing them a successful and bright future. He also took a commemorative photo with the graduating officers.

Addressing the ceremony, Commander of the College Col. Saeed Salem AlKaidi thanked the leadership for the support they offer to the college and Sheikh Hamdan for attending the ceremony.

Related Topics

Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem Top

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s 2021 federal budget draft preparations ..

54 seconds ago

‘Native Fury 20’ military exercise resumes in ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Everything Necessary to Shield Putin ..

11 seconds ago

Business community for reducing policy rate to sin ..

13 seconds ago

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway formally opened for public ..

14 seconds ago

No price hike on USC subsidize items

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.