Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Communications members

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has met with members of the General Network of Government Communications of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. The meeting was held on the occasion of the Network’s 10th anniversary.

Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reiterated the importance of developing the government communication system to ensure effective communication with all segments of the community as well as to keep pace with the needs of the future in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate a global leading city.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the vital role of effective communication in achieving the government’s objectives in various sectors. Addressing the members of the General Network of Government Communications, he said, "The next phase of our development will require us to increasingly use our innovative capabilities to create new value.

As leaders of government communication, your role is to work together as a team to develop effective communication tools."

His Highness encouraged the Network to continue its work in achieving the government’s objectives and priorities, enhancing the emirate’s global position and bringing happiness to its communities. Achieving these goals requires effective communication programmes that support the government’s vision.

The General Network of Government Communications is a platform consisting of communication leaders working in government entities. Its work revolves around building an integrated system for government communications in Dubai, as well as coordinating between government entities on communication-related issues by applying the general guide for government communications in departments, entities and institutions of Dubai Government.