UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai CP Meets General Network Of Government Communications Members

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Communications members

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has met with members of the General Network of Government Communications of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. The meeting was held on the occasion of the Network’s 10th anniversary.

Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reiterated the importance of developing the government communication system to ensure effective communication with all segments of the community as well as to keep pace with the needs of the future in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate a global leading city.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the vital role of effective communication in achieving the government’s objectives in various sectors. Addressing the members of the General Network of Government Communications, he said, "The next phase of our development will require us to increasingly use our innovative capabilities to create new value.

As leaders of government communication, your role is to work together as a team to develop effective communication tools."

His Highness encouraged the Network to continue its work in achieving the government’s objectives and priorities, enhancing the emirate’s global position and bringing happiness to its communities. Achieving these goals requires effective communication programmes that support the government’s vision.

The General Network of Government Communications is a platform consisting of communication leaders working in government entities. Its work revolves around building an integrated system for government communications in Dubai, as well as coordinating between government entities on communication-related issues by applying the general guide for government communications in departments, entities and institutions of Dubai Government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Guide Rashid All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM Khan’s nephew spotted in Lawyers’ attack on ..

7 minutes ago

ATC sends 46 lawyers to jail on 14-day judicial re ..

31 minutes ago

Sterling slips as Britons head to polls

32 minutes ago

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

54 minutes ago

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in ..

45 minutes ago

Bank gets IFFSA award

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.