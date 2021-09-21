Dubai CrossFit Championship kicks off 16th December

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced that the Dubai CrossFit Championship, one of the most anticipated events in the international sports Calendar, is set to take place from 16th to 18th December at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Supported by the Council, this year’s Dubai CrossFit Championship will bring 40 of the world’s biggest CrossFit stars to Dubai for a three-day challenge that will offer more than AED1 million in prize money.

The holding of the championship, which is the first ever CrossFit sanctioned event in the world, reflects Dubai’s status as a premier destination for major international sporting events.

The 2021 edition of the Championship features the participation of 20 male and 20 female CrossFit athletes. The expected list of participants includes a number of previous world champions such as Iceland’s Annie Thorisdottir, who is the first woman to win the CrossFit Games twice, and Samantha Briggs of the UK, who has won the CrossFit Games in 2013.

The event will be broadcast live on Dubai Sports tv and online on Dubai CrossFit Championship’s website and YouTube channel.

Saud Al Shamsi, Tournament Director of the Dubai CrossFit Championship, said, "We are really excited to announce yet another edition of the Dubai CrossFit Championship, one of the most prestigious international events to be held in Dubai due to the strength of the competitions it features and the athletic skill levels of the participants."

Dubai CrossFit Championship is organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s goal to promote health, happiness and fitness, both locally and internationally. The event will be one of more than 35 international sports events that will take place in Dubai during the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai period.