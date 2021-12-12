UrduPoint.com

Dubai CrossFit Championship Set To Return In December With Participation Of 40 Of World’s Biggest CrossFit Stars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) The Dubai CrossFit Championship, one of the most anticipated events in the international sports Calendar, is set to take place from 16 to 18 December at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Supported by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this year’s Dubai CrossFit Championship will bring 40 of the world’s biggest CrossFit stars to Dubai for a three-day challenge that will offer more than AED1.3 million in prize money.

The holding of the championship, which is the first ever CrossFit sanctioned event in the world, reflects Dubai’s status as a premier destination for major international sporting events.

The 2021 edition of the Championship features the participation of 20 male and 20 female CrossFit athletes.

Since its inception, the Dubai CrossFit Championship has attracted athletes of the highest calibre and has been able to showcase Dubai’s fitness culture around the world.

Dubai CrossFit Championship is organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s goal to promote health, happiness and fitness, both locally and internationally. The event will be one of more than 35 international sports events that will take place in Dubai during the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai period.

