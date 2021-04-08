Dubai Crown Prince hands over 'Flag' of Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Best Government Services

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said developing innovative government services are an essential part of the UAE’s strategy to navigate the rapid transformations sweeping across the world. The vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum seeks to enhance government performance to ensure high customer happiness even in a changing global environment and reinforce the emirate’s position as a world leader in government services.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of government teams to enhance customer satisfaction, the ultimate indicator of service quality. His Highness also urged government entities to constantly seek new ways to enhance excellence and enhance teamwork to meet rising customer experience benchmarks.

The Crown Prince’s remarks came during a ceremony held to present the Flag of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services for the year 2020 to the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) for winning the Best Government Initiative award for its ‘Smart Living’ initiative. The ceremony, which took place at the Hamdan Hub 2020 event, was organised by Dubai The Model Centre (DTMC) a subsidiary of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

DEWA’s Smart Living initiative was selected as the best government initiative based on the votes of customers and evaluations by key committees. The initiative helps residents monitor their electricity and water consumption and make smart decisions to reduce it.

Among 50 initiatives submitted by 28 government entities, eight were shortlisted to compete for the coveted Flag.

"Despite the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic, Dubai has been able to turn the greatest of challenges into opportunities. Government entities have been able to ensure the highest levels of business and service continuity. No matter what the challenges are, our aspirations will continue to be sky high. We have a deep commitment to innovation and improvement," His Highness noted.

He praised initiatives that have set new standards for excellence and innovation in government services and expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by government entities in raising positivity and fostering the collaborative spirit necessary to meet the growing demands of customers.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his happiness at the public’s participation in selecting the winning initiative. The public is a key partner in the development of government services, he stressed.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the award ceremony is the culmination of a year of dedicated efforts by government entities to improve their services in collaboration with DTMC. Al Basti said COVID-19 tested the ability of government organisations to maintain business and service continuity and their readiness to meet customer requirements in a crisis.

Apart from DEWA’s Smart Living, initiatives shortlisted for the award included Dubai Police’s clearance certificate; Roads and Transport Authority‘s Tarabut; Dubai Land Department’s Taqyimee smart application for real estate valuators; Dubai Health Authority’s Medical Fitness System, Salem; Dubai Economy Department’s Auto Renewal; Dubai Culture & Arts Authority’s virtual guided museum tours initiative; and Dubai Municipality’s Qoot initiative.