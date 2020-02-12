Dubai Crown Prince hands over 'Flag' of Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Smart Government to DED

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said that promoting innovation, creativity and smart transformation is the key to ensuring exceptional government services in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the quality of life in Dubai and make it the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Dubai government has made significant progress in raising its customer satisfaction to exceptional levels through innovative initiatives, as part of the UAE’s key objective of enhancing people’s welfare.

Crown Prince of Dubai made his remarks during a ceremony to hand over the ‘Flag’ of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Smart Government 2019 to the Department of Economic Development, DED, for winning the Best Government Initiative award for its ‘Instant Licence’ initiative.

The ceremony, which took place at the Hamdan Hub 2019, was organised by Dubai The Model Centre, DTMC, a subsidiary of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that government entities have embarked on a new journey of excellence and leadership, adopting innovative ideas and creative approaches that enhance their ability to shape a brighter future. He added that this new journey will see the government further enhancing its operations and delivering exceptional services that surpass customer expectations.

"It is important to support the ideas of the youth as they are key to shaping the future. We are committed to enhancing their capabilities so that we can design even better government services.

I was very impressed by the ideas submitted by the youth for the Young City Makers Championship," he stated, describing the youth of the country as 'greatest wealth' and saying that harnessing their talent is key to achieving the best outcomes in every sphere of life.

He also congratulated initiatives that have set new standards for excellence and innovation in government services. He also expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by government entities in raising positivity and transparency and fostering the team spirit necessary to work towards achieving high levels of customer happiness. "We appreciate the contributions made by the community, which is a key partner in developing government services to meet future demands," Sheikh Hamdan added.

The ‘Instant Licence’ was selected as the best government initiative based on the votes of customers and evaluations by key committees.

The nine initiatives submitted by eight government entities that were shortlisted for the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Smart Government Flag 2019 included, e-crime initiative by Dubai Police; Nol Plus initiative by Roads and Transport Authority; Tech Taxi initiative by Roads and Transport Authority; Visual Communication initiative by Dubai Courts; Smart Response (Water) initiative by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority; Mollak initiative by Dubai Land Department; Healthcare Professional Licensing initiative by Dubai Health Authority; Instant License initiative by Dubai Department of Economic Development; Al Munasiq initiative by Dubai Customs.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Smart Government has received a total of 70 initiatives submitted by government entities aimed at improving 40 key services across the emirate in 2019.