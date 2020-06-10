UrduPoint.com
Dubai Crown Prince Pays Tribute To Brave Heroes At The Frontline

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, paid a glowing tribute to health and other workers and actors from the public and private sectors as well as public benefit organisations for being the country's "first line of defence'' while heroically fighting the COVID-19.

In a message of thanks and gratitude to more than 50,000 selfless heroes at the frontline, Sheikh Hamdan said:'' My dear brothers and sisters, the brave heroes at the frontline.

In our desperate times, you rose to the challenge. Armed with your selflessness, you've redefined the meaning of service and sacrifice.

Your courage has built an invincible fortress protecting our society.

You are today's finest soldiers, the barrier between us and the pandemic. We cannot thank you enough for your spirit that protects our nation.

Thank you for putting our safety before yours. You have set an example for the heroes to come. Your sacrifice is inspiring, humbling, and a legacy that our history will remember forever.

With God's grace, we will get through these times. And together, we will emerge stronger and more determined to continue our journey of shaping the future.

