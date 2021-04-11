Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Expo 2020 site.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Ahmed Al Khateeb, CEO of Real Estate Development at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the preparations to host the international event commencing next October which will see the participation of over 190 countries.

''Expo 2020 is set to be the most exceptional edition of the show in the mega global event’s 168-year history, the Crown Prince said. Expo 2020 Dubai has the goal of shaping a better future for humanity by opening new horizons of international cooperation,'' he said.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "We made a promise to our leadership to organise the best ever Expo event that showcases the capabilities of the UAE and its people to the entire world.

Under the guidance of our leadership, we are very confident that Expo 2020 Dubai will offer innovative global platforms for all nations to present their culture, innovation and creativity and showcase their solutions for global challenges."

During his tour of the site, Sheikh Hamdan visited Al Wasl Plaza and Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion. He was briefed on the architectural and technical aspects of the sites in addition to the Expo event’s agenda.

He was also briefed on the shows and activities scheduled to be held in Al Wasl Plaza, the Expo’s central hub. During his visit to Terra, Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, briefed Sheikh Hamdan on how the event plans to create a rich and unforgettable experience for visitors. At the end of his visit, the Dubai Crown Prince expressed his happiness at the site’s preparations to host the show and the engaging agenda of programmes and events to be held during the global event.