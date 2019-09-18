UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Cultiv8 Invests In FinTech Start-up Wahed Invest In A Multi-million Dollar Deal

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Cultiv8 invests in FinTech start-up Wahed Invest in a multi-million dollar deal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Dubai Cultiv8 Investments Limited, Dubai Cultiv8, a subsidiary of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund for SME (an integrated division of the Department of Economic Development), announced a multi-million Dollar investment in Wahed Invest (Wahed) through its US$100 million Technology Fund.

The New York-headquartered Shariah-compliant digital investment advisor allows savers from all income brackets to invest in a globally diversified portfolio of ethically responsible stocks and Islamic bonds. As a long-term partner, Dubai Cultiv8 will offer growth and expansion capital, sector knowledge, and its regional expertise.

Arif Al Alawi, CEO of Dubai Cultiv8, said, "The demand for Shariah-compliant financial solutions is increasing and we must adopt a culture of innovation. Partnering with disruptive FinTech start-ups such as Wahed Invest, which are driving technological innovation in the FinTech sector will open the door to the best-in-class products that promote financial inclusion, literacy and, most importantly, access to ethical investment opportunities to savers from all backgrounds."

Dubai Cultiv8 joins a strong Wahed investor base of top PE funds, Sovereign entities, and prominent Family Offices globally.

Junaid Wahedna, CEO at Wahed, said, "Wahed Invest continues to strengthen its shareholder base with value-added strategic investors in line with Wahed’s ambitious global mission."

Wahed’s global growth had helped it become the first Fintech in the region to get a $100 million-plus valuation last year.

Rashed Al Muhtadi, Head of UAE, Wahed, said, "Technology is redefining financial services, bringing new and innovative financial prospects to the largely underserved and marginalised populace. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the global Islamic economy hub, we welcome Dubai Cultiv8 as a strategic investor. Wahed’s strategic agenda is to promote ethical investment and financial inclusion in the UAE and beyond. The patronage of Dubai is a testament to the growing potential for ethical investment and recognition of Wahed Invest as a disruptive force in Islamic financial services."

Dubai Cultiv8 is a Shariah-compliant asset management company regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority to manage a collective investment fund and offer advice on financial products.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Dollar UAE Dubai Company Rashid Hub Stocks Family All From Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of ..

32 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler attends luncheon

58 seconds ago

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches first b ..

31 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issue notices against ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed over KP Govt's one year per ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.