UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Culture Adds Shindagha Museum To Its Online Platform 'Dubai 360'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Culture adds Shindagha Museum to its online platform 'Dubai 360'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has added Al Shindagha Museum, to the virtual tours available on the digital platform, Dubai 360, to provide public access to the city’s historical places and its rich cultural and heritage landmarks, as the site are temporarily closed to maintain public safety Dubai 360 will display a selection of detailed photos, and panoramic videos of Al Shindagha Museum, located in the Al Shindagha Historical District, alongside the Dubai Creek.

Online visitors can enjoy panoramic scenes of the city’s heritage and historical treasures that include Etihad Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Coin Museum, Naif Museum, Museum of poet Al Aqeli and Dubai Museum.

The Dubai Culture also added the Perfume House and the Dubai Creek: Birth of a City House to the virtual tours.

Visitors can also "walk" around the Perfume House to understand Emirati culture through the aromatic scents and traditional perfume industry and enjoy the cultural and commercial prosperity of the creek, as narrated by the people of Dubai at the Dubai Creek House.

Through this initiative, Dubai Culture is investing in its digital presence to bring the world closer to Dubai’s vibrant history and strengthening the relationship of Emiratis with their rich culture and heritage, especially among the younger generations.

Related Topics

World Dubai Tours SITE Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid thanks Japan for its support in comb ..

5 minutes ago

Five cops sent home after recovery from coronaviru ..

10 minutes ago

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy ..

5 minutes ago

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation in ..

23 minutes ago

COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

23 minutes ago

PHF condoles death of mother of former internation ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.