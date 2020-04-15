UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Culture And Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group Conclude Dubai Ideathon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group conclude Dubai Ideathon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Art Dubai Group have concluded the Dubai Ideathon.

The workshop sessions, held recently, brought together international experts from different fields, all working collectively to find solutions.

Beginning on the 22nd of March, the initiative began with online workshops where 70 members of Dubai’s cultural SME’s and freelancers came together to identify the Primary challenges facing the local creative community, from which list of challenges was put together.

On the 31st of March, an Open Call was launched to ask for submissions to address the challenges and join the Dubai Ideathon. Within three days, 320 submissions were received which resulted in over 100 people being selected to help find solutions in workshops taking place on the 7th and 8th of April.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, expressed her pride in the distinguished results of Ideathon, stressing its importance in monitoring possible solutions to the challenges facing the cultural sector in the UAE in light of the current crisis.

She said, "The Ideathon initiative provided us with a unique model for the spirit of responsibility and positivity as well as the values of cooperation and solidarity. There is no doubt that this initiative will open broad prospects for us in the next stage to reach potential solutions that can be put into effect to support the creative and cultural societies in the country facing the challenges in the current crisis."

Pav Szymanski – Artist and Fine Art Lecturer – stated, "The Dubai Ideathon united a broad spectrum of creative individuals in a moment of crisis from all over the world. Above all, it gave us a new sense of direction, future vision and fulfilled the most significant of all needs – to belong and actualise."

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Fine March April All From

Recent Stories

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Mil ..

1 hour ago

Armenia Confirms 44 New Coronavirus Cases, Total N ..

4 minutes ago

Five stages to look forward to at the 2020 Tour de ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Prof Al-freed Zafar nominated member Scientific Ta ..

4 minutes ago

China dispatches anti-epidemic expert team to help ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.