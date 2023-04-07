Dubai Culture and Nikon Middle East launch competition to document beauty of Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 7th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with Nikon middle East, a leading company in optics and imaging, and with the support of the Sikka Platform, has launched a photography competition named 'Shades of Dubai.' The competition aims to provide a platform for emerging photography enthusiasts and professionals in the UAE to showcase their creativity, develop their talents and skills, specifically in the fields of photography and creative production.

The competition is open to all emerging photographers and individuals interested in photography, aged 15 and above, to submit photographs they have previously taken with their cameras for a chance to participate. A specialised jury consisting of a Dubai Culture representative, a Nikon representative, and Indian photographer Dr. Mukesh Batra will select a number of photographers to employ their artistic vision in capturing Dubai's beauty through the camera lens and providing inspiring shots that highlight its cityscapes and cultural landmarks. Nikon will loan selected artists professional cameras and tripods for the competition.

This competition aims to attract talented photographers for an opportunity to hone their skills and reach professional standards, as well as consolidate the importance of photography as a powerful and impactful creative visual art. It also aligns with Dubai Culture's efforts to position Dubai as a vibrant cultural and tourist destination, showcasing its ultra-modern landmarks and scenic landscapes, which contribute to the emirate's tourism industry.

The participating artists will have a valuable opportunity to display their photos in the 'Shades of Dubai' exhibition, curated by Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra’s® group of companies.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held in the summer of 2023 at Al Safa Art and Design library, where Dr. Batra will showcase a set of photographs taken during his exploratory trips in the UAE, driven by his passion for photography, in addition to his profession as a homeopathic doctor.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, expressed his enthusiasm for the competition, stating, "Through this partnership with Nikon, we aim to discover, nurture, and support photographic talents, promoting future excellence and leadership in this field both locally and globally, thus consolidating Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent, as well as the global capital of the creative economy."

Bin Kharbash further added, "This competition provides a wonderful opportunity for photographers to showcase Dubai's beauty and treasures through their unique perspectives. We welcome photography enthusiasts to participate and unleash their creativity before a vast audience."

Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East FZE, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "At Nikon, we understand the significant role that imagery plays in creating, shaping, and celebrating culture. As a leading innovator in the optics industry, Nikon's mission has always been to provide artists with the tools and knowledge necessary to fully realise their creative vision and unleash their limitless potential. Our partnership with Dubai Culture represents the intersection of art and capability, imagination and technique, ambition and skill. We eagerly anticipate the amazing entries that will emerge from this competition, as well as future collaborations with Dubai Culture."