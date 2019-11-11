Dubai Culture announces multiple partners for first phase of new cultural strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) Following the announcement of Dubai’s new vision for culture approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, announced the implementation of the first phase of a large redevelopment plan for Dubai’s industrial district, Al Quoz.

As part of efforts to engage the community and encourage local artistic production, the new creative zone at Al Quoz seeks to attract both regional and international audiences to the area and encourage designers, artists and creative persons to live, work and exhibit there.

As project leader, Dubai Culture is implementing this major initiative with the help of key strategic partners, including Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Dubai Municipality; and Roads and Transport Authority, RTA.

Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said that Dubai’s new cultural vision, which was approved recently by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, boosts Dubai’s position as a global cultural centre and an incubator for talent. She said the new vision will reinvigorate the cultural scene in the city and set in motion a comprehensive cultural movement.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, "The biggest challenge of the project is to transform the setting of Al Quoz from an industrial profile into a cultural, artistic and innovative environment. The RTA will collaborate with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to support the project by enhancing the right-of-way of the locality with artistic touches, easing the mobility of people and vehicles, and maintaining traffic safety."

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as a global cultural destination and a leading city in heritage, cultural content and creative industries, we are delighted to be part of this ambitious initiative that will advance the cultural and creative core of the city and make it a global destination that brings together residents and visitors keen to learn about the history of the emirate and its latest advancements in various fields.

"

Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said, "Brand Dubai will be working closely with Dubai Culture to transform the cultural identity and ambience of Al Quoz with a range of public art projects. In parallel, we will be launching a digital campaign to highlight the artists, creative persons and entrepreneurs who have shaped the unique cultural character of Al Quoz. Brand Dubai will also be expanding its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ programme to support homegrown businesses in Al Quoz and tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping the area’s entrepreneurial culture."

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, " As we set our sights on continued tourism growth, the redevelopment of the Al Quoz district, the heart and soul of art in Dubai, will provide a major boost to Dubai’s tourism strategy to offer exceptional immersive experiences that will further, enhance the city’s reputation as a ‘must-visit’ destination."

The first phase of the project involves a physical up-gradation of the Al Quoz area. The RTA has already worked on improving the area’s infrastructure including roads and signages and promoted Al Quoz on public transport routes.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "Al Quoz is already home to several galleries and artistic enterprises in Alserkal Avenue and beyond. As part of Sheikh Mohammed’s broader vision, we seek to make changes that impact and transform the entire area. Finally, as part of Dubai’s aim to be the most visited city in the world by 2025, this project is essential to establish the city as a global creative focal point and invite the world to discover the culture of Dubai."

The new vision for Dubai’s culture is aimed at ushering in a fresh phase of cultural growth and on creating a movement that will further boost Dubai’s position on the global cultural map.