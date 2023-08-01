Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the open call for the 12th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival, to take place from 23rd February to 3rd March 2024, inviting emerging and established Emirati and UAE- and GCC-based talent to participate in the festival and showcase their artworks.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and member of the Dubai Council, the event enables artists to spotlight their work across a number of disciplines, including visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals, and mixed media, in addition to featuring interactive workshops, musical and cinematic performances, talks and various panels that enrich the local cultural scene and trends in the arts sector globally

The Authority revealed the addition of the Culinary Arts category for the festival’s 12th edition as it is considered a discipline that stimulates innovation and contributes to highlighting various cultures in Dubai, reflecting coexistence among them.

The application process will commence on 1st August 2023 and conclude on 15th September, where a committee of experts will sort the applications and determine the works eligible to participate in the festival, which falls under the umbrella of the Sikka Platform and Dubai Art Season.

Through Sikka Art and Design Festival, Dubai Culture seeks to provide an innovative platform that brings together various art forms while celebrating talent, thus achieving Dubai’s cultural vision aimed at cementing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.