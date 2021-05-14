Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural landmarks at Arabian Travel Market 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) Through its participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021, the leading global event for the travel and tourism industry, via the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) pavilion, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is continuing its role in enhancing Dubai's position as a global hub for culture and creativity, and supporting the culture and arts sector in the emirate, by shedding light on the emirate's key cultural and artistic attractions.

As part of its participation in ATM 2021, which will take place physically from 16th – 19th May, Dubai Culture is highlighting Etihad Museum, a national edifice and distinctive tourist landmark that carries the history of a nation and inspires visitors through the story of the founding of the UAE. The Authority will also highlight Al Shindagha Museum and its details that navigate the depth of the Emirati heritage, enhance the national identity, and provide its visitors with a journey into a beautiful past that bears the fingerprints of our forefathers.

In line with COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures, Dubai Culture bringing attention to this pioneering cultural site via a QR code that would enable the public to navigate its details digitally.

Dubai Culture will also celebrate the success stories of local artists, whether citizens or residents, to support them and attract international artists and art leaders to benefit from the opportunities for growth and prosperity offered by the city.

Muna Faisal Algurg, Director of the Museums Department and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Culture & Heritage Sector, said, "Our museums and heritage sites are beacons of knowledge that play a pivotal role in providing cultural experiences and places for dialogue for the public. These sites are witnesses of the past and echo Dubai Culture’s mandate of safeguarding our cultural heritage for generations to come. We seek to promote cultural tourism to Dubai through our varied offerings within the museum sector and increasing accessibility to the distinctive heritage site across the emirate."

The Authority is also contributing to the VIP Majlis corner at ATM, in which selected artworks by Emirati and residing artists will be curated and exhibited, including a series of the best photographs that participated in the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), in addition to a sculpture by Jamal Bin Habroosh Alsuwaidi, and art pieces by Ahmed Alenzi, and Abdul Qader Al Rais, in support of artists and to promote their work to visitors from around the world. This contributes to strengthening Dubai's position as a global city that embraces the arts and preserves its precious heritage.

In addition, Dubai Culture is participating in a series of seminars and meetings in the virtual version of the exhibition held from 23rd – 25th May, which will offer a constructive dialogue under the theme ‘A new dawn for travel.’