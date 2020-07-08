Dubai Culture celebrates successful integration of its museums into remote-learning curriculum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) With the closure of the academic year in the UAE, the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority celebrated the successful integration of its museums into the remote-learning curriculum that benefited over 11,304 students from 298 tours conducted with students of over 94 public and private schools.

The tours provided the younger generation with an enriching opportunity to virtually explore the heritage and culture of Dubai via the latest technologies, including interactive walkthrough tours of museums and full-angle panoramic images.

Dubai Culture held these live guided tours in cooperation with the Ministry of education and Dubai Knowledge and the Human Development Authority.

The virtual tours were hosted by cultural guides through a digital meeting platform and the Dubai 360 website, an online platform that offers panoramic video and photographic content of several sites of interest across the city.

Etihad Museum was privileged to have the Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, join a virtual guided tour alongside students from Khalifa City A school in Abu Dhabi.

The minister began his speech by expressing his gratitude to the officials and those in charge of Etihad Museum for this tour, during which they accompanied the students to a historical and distinguished national landmark that houses the history of the homeland and pictures embodying many stages, including the foundation stage by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He emphasised that the ministry is keen on continuing the virtual activities that link students with their past, present, and future.

He pointed out that Etihad Museum helps acquaint visitors with the UAE constitution, as well as with its laws, values, and principles, and contains valuable features that tell the story of the Emirates and immortalises its national symbols that made it the country it is today.

Al Hammadi stated that his happiness is made even greater by the presence of his children whom he calls upon to preserve the heritage of the nation and be proud of it.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "This initiative sought to achieve Dubai’s vision of strengthening the cultural sector in the city and was in line with the responsibility of the Authority to fulfil the goals of our leadership."

The tours, which started in April with a visit to the Etihad Museum were extended to cover all the museums managed by the Authority, including Al Shindagha Museum, Coins Museum, Dubai Museum, poet Al Oqaili Museum, and Naif Museum.