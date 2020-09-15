Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players in local literary, publishing sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, today met with a number of emerging UAE writers and key representatives of the literary and publishing community in Dubai to discuss the current state of the industry and its future.

This engagement is the latest in a series of discussions initiated recently with key players and institutions in Dubai’s cultural and creative community as part of efforts to support the recovery of the sector.

In her discussions, Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of the literary and publishing sector, and the need to foster its growth in Dubai and the region.

Discussions also touched on the industry’s infrastructure, ways of engaging the youth and new audiences, challenges faced by institutions, talent development in the Arabic publishing sector, the role Dubai Culture can play in facilitating support, and opportunities that can be tapped in the post COVID-19 period.

Participants included Ahlam Bolooki, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature; Iman bin Chaibah, Vice President of EPA and Founder & CEO of Sail Publishing; Dr. Mohammed bin Jarsh, Member of the board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union; Afra Atiq, Emirati spoken word poet; Salha Obied, Emirati author; Yasmina Jraissati, RAYYA Literary Agent; and Jamal Al Shehhi, Author, Publisher and Founder & General Manager of Kuttab Publishing House.

All of Dubai’s museums, libraries and other cultural destinations, including Alserkal Avenue, Art Jameel, d3 and DIFC, are welcoming visitors. Dubai is seeing the announcement of an increasing number of cultural events, key among which is the 13th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to be held from 4-6 February 2021. The event will have a new format featuring a mix of online streaming and live on-site events.