Dubai Culture conducts future-focused workshop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) As part of its efforts to be future-ready, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has conducted a workshop with its strategic stakeholders to discuss ongoing developments and expected outcomes in the emirate’s arts and culture sector.

Emphasising governance, support, and promotion, the workshop brought together all stakeholders from the sector, ranging from Federal and local government entities and private sector organisations to eminent creative companies from Dubai and across the UAE.

The in-depth session was conducted at Etihad Museum and was chaired by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture. It was attended by members of the Authority’s leadership team along with senior representatives and strategic partners from the Government and Private sectors.

Comprising three working groups that included stakeholder representatives, the workshop covered current challenges, ongoing initiatives, and prospective outcomes in line with the UAE’s National Agendas and Dubai Plan 2021. The workshop was held at a time when Dubai Culture is updating its strategy as part of its efforts to ensure the importance of stakeholder requirements.

Through the workshop, Dubai Culture also highlighted that moving forward, greater engagement and collaboration with all stakeholders in the sector will be encouraged to accelerate the growth of the arts and culture landscape in Dubai.

The session aimed at gathering insights and input that would guide the upgrade of the current strategy, underpinning stakeholder concerns and considering progress from a stakeholder perspective with the aim to increase engagement and collaboration with key stakeholders. It also sought to achieve strategic objectives, including promoting Dubai Culture’s role in positioning Dubai as a cultural hub and improve upon the corporate governance of arts, culture, heritage, and literature sectors.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.