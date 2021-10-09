DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and DP World today announced a pioneering public-private partnership to empower and enhance the cultural and creative economy of the UAE.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership was signed by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s Group Chairman and CEO, at DP World's pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation between the two organisations to launch joint cultural and creative projects to promote the UAE's values of tolerance, coexistence, peace, and innovation. In its capacity as a world leader in global supply chain solutions and a prominent enabler of global trade flows, DP World will also work closely with Dubai Culture to extend various kinds of support to the creative and cultural sector.

The agreement will further strengthen Dubai's and the UAE's role as a global centre for the arts, heritage, and culture.

Both organisations are key partners of Expo 2020, Dubai Culture, as the Official Culture Supporter of the mega global event, and DP World, as the Official Premier Global Trade Partner. The signing ceremony at the Expo 2020 venue was attended by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Noaf Tahlak, Executive Director, Chairperson Office, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; and senior officials from both entities.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed affirmed that the cooperation between Dubai Culture and DP World stems from Dubai’s ethos of public-private partnerships, an essential building block of sustainable social and economic development.

She said the unique joint initiative aims to harness the expertise, competencies, and resources of both the private and public sectors to advance the country’s progress and sustainability and the happiness of its community.

"Our partnership with DP World reflects the cooperative spirit in which we seek to implement the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Through this agreement, we aim to further empower Dubai's cultural and creative sector in adding value to the nation’s economy and society. The agreement between the two organisations is an inspiring model for a public-private partnership aimed at advancing cultural development."

Her Highness stressed that the partnership will also support the Authority's goal of strengthening Dubai's position as an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent and a global capital of the creative economy through several collaborative projects.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: "We are honoured to partner with Dubai Culture in this pioneering and strategic endeavour that supports the implementation of the leadership’s vision for cultural development. This agreement marks an exemplary new model for the conception and execution of public-private partnerships in the cultural sector.

"We thank H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed for her patronage for this initiative which gives us an opportunity to contribute to the development of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector. This agreement, which comes as DP World ushers in a fresh phase of growth with the launch of a new brand identity symbolising the company’s emergence as a global logistics industry leader, opens new avenues for expanding our role in the sector."

Under the framework of a new strategic roadmap, Dubai Culture is working to develop new initiatives to transform Dubai's culture and arts sector and enhance its contribution to the emirate’s gross domestic product (GDP). Through new partnerships with government, semi-government and private entities as well as with experts, consultants, and representatives of the creative sector, the organisation seeks to build Dubai into a global destination for talent and investment in the creative economy.