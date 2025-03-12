Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artistic landmarks

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Municipality to enrich Dubai’s visual identity and enhance artistic experiences in public spaces and residential neighbourhoods. This aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to achieve sustainable urban development centred around people. The agreement reflects Dubai Culture’s social and cultural responsibilities to elevate the quality of life in the emirate and reinforce its position as a global destination for living, working, and leisure, as well as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of Dubai Culture and Dubai Municipality to expanding cooperation, strengthening communication channels, and exchanging best practices and experiences in identifying suitable locations for displaying artworks and artistic installations. This initiative will contribute to transforming Dubai into an open-air global art gallery accessible to all. Under the agreement, Dubai Culture will determine the number of artworks and installations to be implemented annually within a set timeframe, aligning with the city's beautification plan. Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality will be responsible for selecting proposed showcasing sites and coordinating with government and private entities to obtain the necessary approvals and permits for executing public art projects.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the partnership between Dubai Culture and Dubai Municipality in transforming Dubai’s streets and public squares into an open art museum, saying: “Through our Public Art Strategy, we seek to foster a culture of innovation, support Dubai’s creative economy, empower artists by expanding their presence in the local art scene, and encourage them to contribute to greater artistic appreciation in the emirate.

These spaces will be enriched with distinctive artworks that enhance the local art scene and reflect the emirate’s unique creative identity.”

Badri also commended Dubai Municipality for its efforts in supporting the Dubai Public Art Strategy and raising the city’s appeal through various projects across Dubai’s streets and residential areas.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the significance of the partnership in enhancing Dubai’s aesthetic appeal and cultural vibrancy, stating: “This agreement marks a key step in our efforts to integrate art and urban development, ensuring that Dubai remains a city of creativity, innovation, and cultural expression.”

He added: “Through this collaboration, we aim to transform public spaces and residential areas into dynamic artistic landmarks that reflect Dubai’s unique identity and enrich the experiences of residents and visitors alike. By seamlessly integrating artistic elements with urban beautification projects, we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainable and human-centred urban design, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

