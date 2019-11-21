Dubai Culture forms advisory committee for performing arts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced the formation of a specialised advisory committee for the performing arts industry in Dubai, which will provide support to the associations of folklore and theatre in the emirate, in order to produce the most prominent output of theatrical creativity and provide a strong base from which the theatre industry can develop.

The formation of the committee will enhance the contribution of theatre towards the creative economy and will ensure the sustainability of the development of the emirate, in line with Dubai's new cultural vision, which aims to make the city a global centre of culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Hakam Al Hashemi, Acting CEO of Dubai Culture’s Arts and Literature sector, has been appointed Chairman of the committee, with the participation of a group of established artists and creators including Dr. Habib Ghuloom, Mohammed Al Salti, Samira Ahmed, Walid Al Jallaf, Khalifa Al Bahri, and Ahmed Al Shamsi.

The theatre and folklore societies supported by the newly appointed committee include the Dubai Folklore Society, the Association of Folklore and Rowing Dubai, the Ayal Nasser Society for Arts and Traditional Heritage Dubai, the Al Ahli Dubai Theatre and the Dubai Folklore Theatre.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said, "We are seriously seeking to restore the glow and sparkle of the theatre industry and achieve its desired future. By witnessing the formation of an advisory committee to take charge of its affairs, consisting of the most prominent industry leaders and creators, we are confident this will result in a wide range of visions leading to the promotion of theatrical performances across the country and the region. Furthermore, this will activate the creative sector and boost the creative economy, in line with the objectives of sustaining Dubai’s position as a global centre of culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent."

Badri pointed out that the support of Dubai Culture to theatre and folklore associations in the emirate will also attract and encourage new creative energies, and create an environment that promotes young talent.