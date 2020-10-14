Dubai Culture, GDRFA join hands to enhance joint strategic cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in line with the implementation of the cultural visa initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen joint work and cooperation between the two parties.

The signing of this agreement aims to support and strengthen the existing strategic partnership between both parties to help achieve their long-term goals. It also comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s endeavour to achieve integration, coordination and cooperation with entities operating in the emirate, in pursuance of Dubai government’s vision and strategy to support the Authority’s vision of consolidating the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, highlighted that the GDRFA is continuing its efforts to strengthen cooperation with government and private entities in Dubai. This comes in line with our wise leadership’s directives to enhance the UAE’s position as the most important business centre in the world, thereby achieving Dubai government’s strategic vision for comprehensive and sustainable development.

He also affirmed that the agreement that was signed with Dubai Culture falls within the framework of this ambitious vision.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri thanked H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, for her exceptional efforts at the Authority and for her boundless support for cultural creativity in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular.

He added that the Authority seeks to enhance the cultural and social identity in the UAE, as well as enhance Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination, by attracting creative talents and enabling their participation in society, creating a supportive environment for them in line with UAE Vision 2021 for a competitive economy driven by knowledge and innovation."

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "Dubai Culture and the GDRFA were keen to sign this agreement to develop and improve the services provided by both parties as well as to exchange studies, knowledge, expertise and institutional experiences at all levels. The agreement also seeks to accelerate progress in Dubai at a pace that would match the aspirations of our inspiring leadership.

It also supports the Authority’s endeavours to upgrade the level of services it provides to its customers, whether internal or external, in line with the corporate priorities of Dubai Culture’s updated strategic roadmap that comprises a pillar for excellence in institutional performance as well as across institutional culture and service delivery levels. Such agreements consolidate collaborations as strategic enablers."

The cultural visa is the first of its kind in the world through which the UAE leads the global cultural scene and provides a model for modern societies for cultural and creative activities to flourish in line with economic, scientific, and knowledge activities.

Badri added, "The agreement will also allow both parties to cooperate in issuing cultural visas and laying the foundations, standards and controls for issuing residence permits for investors, entrepreneurs and creative people in the fields of culture and arts. This is consistent with our efforts to establish an environment that encourages the attracting, retaining and empowering of global talent, strengthening the emirate’s position on the world’s cultural map."

The joint action agenda between the two parties includes a set of programmes comprising joint events and workshops to benefit from the expertise of artists and writers from both parties.

The agenda also seeks to spread creative and innovative awareness among Dubai Culture and GDRFA employees in accordance with the best international standards, providing practical training programmes for employees and university graduates within a framework to exchange experiences at the workplace between the two parties.

After the signing partnership agreement, Hala Badri accompanied Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri on a visit to the ‘Photographs in Dialogue ‘exhibition launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in September 2020 at Etihad Museum in cooperation with the National Portrait Gallery, London and with support from the British Council to highlight the bright milestones in the history of the UAE, where the exhibition highlights the importance of the historical ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and tells a group of historical stories of the most prominent leaders and officials in both countries who worked together on developing plans to end the official presence of the United Kingdom in the region, and the beginning of a bright era for the UAE.