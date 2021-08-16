Dubai Culture holds virtual meeting for ‘Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre 2021’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) To prepare a distinguished version of the 2021 Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre that seeks to inspire Emirati youth theatre because of the current situation imposed by COVID-19, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) held a virtual meeting that brought together members of the boards of directors of private theatres across the emirates and a prominent group of young local theatre talents to ensure the presentation of an exceptional version that would live up to the emirate's ambitions and theatrical energies while catering to the current situation.

Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture, stressed that despite the resumption of a large part of the cultural activities, they are still subject to the necessary precautionary measures. As a result, Dubai Culture hosted a meeting to discuss the 2021 Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre’s content, form and new mechanisms that are in line with preventive measures.

Addressing the objectives of the meeting, Al Jallaf said, "As enablers of the cultural and creative sector in the emirate, we recognise the existent harmony between theatres on a state level, our responsibility of providing a strong base for Emirati theatre, especially the youth, and their cooperation with the authority. The purpose is to create heightened, national theatrical works that would match the ambitions of the emirate in particular and the UAE in general, while also keeping pace with global theatrical developments.

Hence, this meeting was held to create cohesion between Dubai Culture and local theatres across the UAE and involve them in organising the festival in a manner that would cater to the current social and economic situations.

"We have provided several young theatrical talents with the opportunity to participate in this meeting and put forward their suggestions and views, in support of their position and based on our commitment to the importance of these ideas and suggestions in enriching the festival as well as to meet the aspirations of young playwrights, who are eager for the return to physical theatres," she added.

Many ideas were discussed and agreed upon regarding the 2021 festival, including the new mechanism according to which the festival’s activities will take place in light of the pandemic, the location and period of the festival, and where the activities will take place from 19th to 25th November, 2021.

The participants also agreed on the topics of the youth theatrical works that will be taking part in the festival. Also addressed during the meeting was the importance of cooperation and coordination between private theatres and the authority in terms of organisation and volunteering.

The meeting also addressed the support that Dubai Culture will provide in organising the festival’s 2021 edition. The participants in the meeting also praised the efforts made by the Authority in ensuring the optimal continuity of the festival and in restoring the youth's theatre and activating it.