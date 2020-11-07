Dubai Culture, Kart Group collaborate on initiative to support future designers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, and Kart Group have announced a cooperation to support ‘Future Designer’, a public art initiative that aims to contribute to the development of the city’s creative landscape and support its art and design community.

The collaboration is aligned with Dubai Culture’s role as an enabler of the emirate’s cultural and creative sector.

The ‘Future Designer’ initiative aims to create a unique installation titled ‘The Leader’, an experimental, interactive, three-dimensional artwork based on the projection of the silhouette of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The public artwork will be installed in a number of prominent locations across Dubai with the aim of enhancing the aesthetic environment and creative vibrancy of the city, while also raising the community’s engagement with art and enhancing the cultural sector in the UAE. The initiative seeks to convey a message of hope that art and creativity will flourish despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The innovative art installation will be placed in select areas around the emirate. Supported by art sponsors, this ambitious initiative aims to contribute to enhancing the presence of public art in Dubai and drive greater social interaction with art. The Kart Group will exhibit the installation at the Dubai Design Week, which will commence on 9th November, 2020 at the Dubai Design District.

Arranged in layers, the innovative art installation invites viewers to experience a fascinating play of light and shadow. As viewers approach it, the layers of the artwork turn into the silhouette of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid displaying his distinctive three finger salute (winning, victory and love) that represents His Highness’ inspiring approach to leadership. An inspirational quote of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed will be engraved on the sculpture’s outer edges.

Kart Group seeks to use proceeds from the artwork’s sale to support talented students in the emirate aspiring to pursue a profession related to designing the future, by giving them scholarships for courses at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, DIDI. The initiative seeks to prepare young, creative people in the UAE to lead the future of global design.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said: "Dubai Culture is committed to providing productive platforms for the growth of design and visual arts, which are important elements of the creative sector.

This is aligned with the sectoral priorities of our strategic roadmap and our efforts to integrate art and creativity into the life of the community through meaningful collaborations. Through such initiatives, we seek to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. Kart Group’s innovative initiative is closely aligned with Dubai Culture’s vision and goals.

Arch. Mustafa Khamash, Managing Director and Principal Architect at Kart Group, said: "As a bridge between cultures, the region, and particularly the UAE, has much to offer the world in terms of unique art and design perspectives. With this project, we hope to inspire the community and get everyone to come together to create an immersive installation that not only projects our aspirations but also provides support to our young talented designers who are the future of global design."

As the UAE’s ﬁrst university dedicated exclusively to design and innovation, DIDI aims to foster talent by helping graduates develop future-proof skills by blending visual literacy, digital fluency and strategic proficiency.

Mohammad Abdullah, President of DIDI, said: "Design matters more than ever. As markets around the world confront the realities of these extraordinary times, a plethora of industries face not only challenges but also unique opportunities for change and transformation.

"At DIDI, we are preparing the next generation of talent for the future job market by helping them choose their own cross-concentration study path to foster hybrid skills built around critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. We welcome the collaboration between Dubai Culture and Kart Group and commend their initiative to support the development of emerging design talent. It will contribute to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy and highlight the importance of design education."

Dubai Culture will support this initiative by contributing to its database and fostering partnerships to promote the art installation both in traditional and social media. The Authority will also choose appropriate sites for the installation of the artwork and provide the logistical support required to implement the project.