Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: 'Our summer is Art & Culture'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Children in the Emirate of Dubai can now prepare for an eventful summer as Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has announced the launch of its creative summer camps for public libraries ‘Our Summer is Art & Culture’ from 22nd July to 27th August 2020.

Dubai Culture has launched a package of specialised courses for children aged 6-12 years. The programme this year is spread across five camps that have meaningful and diversified activities divided into two sessions – morning session from 10 am until 12 pm and the evening session from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

The number of participants in the physical camps set up in libraries will be limited, with an emphasis on preventive measures and social distancing.

Organised by Dubai Public Libraries, the programme also includes distinctive and innovative training workshops that aim to enhance the literary, scientific, technical, environmental, heritage, and artistic culture among the participating children, along with polishing their life skills, with a special focus on technological development. It is also designed to help kids keep pace with the latest trends in artificial intelligence and help them explore the creative and innovative side of learning.

Dr. Hissa Ahmed Binmasoud, Director of Public Libraries Department, Dubai Culture, pointed out that setting up a summer camp aims to give the opportunity for the largest possible number of children to benefit, while they are in their homes, from targeted activities full of fun and benefit based on enhancing their mental and creative capabilities during their summer vacation.

"Given the existing conditions, Dubai Culture took the decision of making this year’s programme virtual and physical. Spread over 5 camps with morning and evening sessions, that suit everyone, and we will continue to elevate the intellectual, mental, and emotional levels of the young participants this summer. We seek to nurture a generation of individuals who are confident of their capabilities, and ready to lead in the future, helping to achieve Dubai and UAE’s vision that embraced the future and opened the doors for its outlook and industry," she said.

The programme for this year includes five virtual camps and five physical camps within public libraries, the first will take place between 22nd and 28th July, while the second will take place from 3rd to 6th August, the third from 9th to 13th August 2020, and the fourth will be held in the period between 16th and 20th August, while the fifth camp will be held from 23rd to 27th August.

The launch of ‘Our Summer is Art & Culture’ programme is in line with Dubai Culture’s efforts of enhancing the cultural scene in the Emirate of Dubai by qualifying generations of researchers, scientists, authors, and innovators, and creating new ways of education that provide an interactive educational environment and contributes to the development of young minds through knowledge and by empowering them with necessary life skills.