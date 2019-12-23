Dubai Culture launches first edition of Hatta Cultural Nights

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced the launch of the first edition of "Hatta Cultural Nights", a cultural programme that will feature festive events and activities designed to introduce the community to the cultural fabric of the emirate and highlight the richness and values it embodies.

The event will be held at Wadi Hatta Park in the city of Hatta and will coincide with the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival on 26th December, 2019. It will run until 11th January, 2020. The programme opens from 16:00 to 22:00 from Sunday to Thursday, and from 16:00 to 00:00 on Friday and Saturday.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "There is a deep cultural and heritage value to this initiative, which is being held for the first time. It is a distinctive demonstration that reflects the spirit of oneness and diversity that Dubai as an emirate exemplifies. It upholds our vision of highlighting the richness that people from various countries living here impart to the overall cultural identity of the emirate. This is also reflective of the value of tolerance that the UAE has adopted since its establishment. It provides visitors with an opportunity to explore Dubai’s traditional side and this, in turn, helps us reinforce Dubai's position as an epicentre of culture, an incubator of creativity, and a thriving hub of talent.

"

Hatta Cultural Nights will feature folkloric paintings, folk songs, and folk dances, which will be presented by artists not only from the UAE but across the world in an effort to build constructive cultural bridges between people of various countries.

Fine art exhibitions will showcase artwork created by the people of determination, along with the market that will feature a unique collection of homemade brands, traditional Emirati food, and sweets. Majalis for Senior Emiratis (male and female) will also participate to share their experiences in culture and heritage with the future generation.

There will also be a Gallery of Antique Doors, wherein different sections will tell a story that symbolises an era in the emirate's ancient history. There will also be poetry evenings along with fun Emirati folk games, and workshops for children including activities such as face painting, henna painting, heritage competitions, and more.

Hatta Cultural Nights is being held in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, and the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for People of Determination.