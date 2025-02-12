Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Grant to offer financial support for local galleries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has introduced the International Art Fairs Grant, a new initiative designed to offer financial support to Dubai-based galleries participating in art fairs abroad.

Part of the Dubai Cultural Grant, this initiative reflects Dubai Culture’s ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati artists, enabling them to reach a broader global audience and elevate their presence on the international art scene.

Managed by Art Dubai Group, the grant underscores the government’s dedication to promoting Dubai’s vibrant art scene globally, providing local artists with exposure and access to new opportunities.

The initiative aims to strengthen the cultural and creative industries, positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for the creative economy.

Through this grant, Dubai Culture seeks to enhance the city’s role as the region’s art capital by supporting both emerging and established UAE-based and Emirati artists. The initiative also incentivises galleries and artists to establish a permanent presence in Dubai, driving the growth of the city’s creative economy and creating positive economic impacts across complementary sectors.

Eligible galleries must have a full-time presence in Dubai, represent Emirati artists or those who have resided in the UAE for at least three years, and regularly showcase their programmes in the city outside the gallery space, such as through reputable institutions or art fairs.

These galleries can apply for up to 50% support for their booth at international art fairs, subject to the portion dedicated to Emirati or UAE-based artists.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the significance of the grant, stating, “Dubai’s position as a global art hub is largely due to its vibrant art scene and thriving galleries. Through this grant, we aim to raise the international profiles of our galleries and artists, contributing to the global discourse on contemporary art and promoting Dubai as a centre for artistic excellence.”

William Lawrie of Lawrie Shabibi Gallery, which represents leading UAE artists, also praised the initiative, stating, “This grant is a significant step forward for Dubai’s art community, supporting our participation in international art fairs and helping us showcase our artists globally. It strengthens Dubai’s position in the dynamic, ever-evolving cultural landscape.”

The grant is part of a broader effort to support the local art community and ensures that Dubai remains a pivotal player in the global art landscape, fostering creativity and innovation in the arts sector.