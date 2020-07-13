Dubai Culture launches Museum Summer Virtual Camp for Youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced the launch of the museums’ "Summer Virtual Camp" programme for school students from 12th July to 31st August 2020.

The initiative will benefit the largest possible number of students through interactive activities focused on enhancing their intellectual and creative abilities as well as through investing their time from home during their summer school holidays. Students will enjoy a bundle of interesting activities as part of the "Etihad Virtual Summer Club" and "Certified Cultural Guide" programmes.

Using virtual communication platforms, the summer programme will provide school students with a unique virtual journey that combines cultural heritage with entertainment. The Eithad Virtual Summer Club programme will launch with a tour of the Etihad Museum for participating students guided by Salama and Sultan. The students will visit different galleries of the museum and attend a digital drawing workshop through the use of geometric shapes. The students will then play an online drawing game together to develop their creative talents. As for the "2nd of December" section, students will participate in a tour in several areas of the Etihad Museum to delve deeper into its historical context and have the chance to play an online puzzle that seeks to enhance their ability in critical thinking and problem-solving.

In the Founding Fathers’ collections section, students will get acquainted with the history of the UAE through the personal collections of its previous Rulers. Different collection pieces will be focused on daily, and the participants will have an opportunity to share and talk about their personal belongings that resemble those of the Founding Fathers’ through a short video, drawing, or photo. Students will also be able, through their tour in the Union Tree Garden, to learn more about the history behind the Union Tree that was planted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2012 at the Union House garden during the "Union Tree" initiative on the occasion of the UAE National Day.

This tour will recount to students the importance of the Ghaf tree to Emirati society and engage their natural curiosity in agriculture and gardening.

The programme concludes in the Achievements Section that is dedicated to developing the writing skills of students. After an enjoyable tour of the section, the students will take inspiration from a certain collection display to visualise a newspaper that they will work on during the virtual camp. They will be required to name the newspaper, create a headline, add pictures from the museum, and research and write an article to be featured in it. At the end of the programme, each student will submit a five-page personal newspaper.

As for the "Certified Cultural Guide" programme, which is hosted on the Dubai 360 website in cooperation with the Dubai College of Tourism, the students will acquire cultural tour guiding skills through theoretical exercises and practical tours of the Etihad Museum and the Al Shindagha Museum. Taking place over five days, the programme will grant students skills to become cultural guides and enhance their experience in leading guided tours. After passing the practical evaluation, the students will be recognised as certified cultural guides. This programme contributes to developing the leadership skills, self-confidence, and ability of students to communicate with others.

This virtual camp initiative comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitment to stimulating creativity and innovation among the young generation, discovering and developing national talents, and fostering children’s relationship with Emirati cultural heritage.

Those wishing to register can contact Dubai Culture through the e-mail: pvb@dubaiculture.ae or register through its website: www.dubaiculture.gov.ae