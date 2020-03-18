Dubai Culture maintains visitor engagement through online platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is offering residents and tourists in the UAE an alternative to visiting their sites in person through 'Dubai 360.com', an online platform that offers panoramic video and photographic content of several sites of interest around the city.

In light of the current public health crisis, which has led to the closure of Dubai Culture’s museums and heritage sites to protect public health and safety, and as part of the nation-wide preventative measures to prevent the spread of disease, this initiative aims to keep visitors a priority.

Through a selection of photographs, videos, and time-lapse panoramas, visitors of the Dubai360 website can gain access to Dubai Culture’s museums and tourism sites, including the Etihad Museum, which showcases the story of the establishment of the UAE in the early 1970s and the stories of the Founding Fathers, as well as the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, a restored district at the heart of historic Dubai and along the city’s creek.

Dubai360 also features heritage sites within Al Fahidi, such as the Coin Museum, where coins from different eras are displayed, and the Al Naif Museum, which showcases the formation of Dubai’s police force.

Also available to view on the site are the museum of the Saudi poet, Al Oqaili, who immigrated to Dubai, and the former home of Sheikh Rashid, Founder of Dubai, in Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif.

The website enables visitors to take a tour of Al Fahidi Fort, which is believed to be the oldest building in Dubai still standing today.

The strategic partnership with Dubai360 aims to give visitors the highest quality experience from the comfort and safety of their homes during these trying times.