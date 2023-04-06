Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 6th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is hosting a two-week Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up at the Al Safa Art and Design Library. The event will be held in two sessions, the first from 7-9 April and the second from 14-16 April. The pop-up will feature talented fashion designers who will showcase their unique designs and products that blend local culture with modernity.

The Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up is part of the Sikka Platform, which aims to support and encourage emerging talent, as well as provide an integrated and sustainable educational ecosystem for creatives. The event will run from 20:30 to 12:30, and more than 15 designers and many brands will participate, including Hdoob Hessa, Flow Drapery, Terre, The Orphic, Lavoro, Amal AlMulla Fashion, Talking Threads by Hind, Feryal AlBastaki, Selcouth, Wadi D, and others.

During the event, the Al Safa Art and Design library will be transformed into a space where visitors can enjoy special Suhoor meals from various outlets, including Wish Desert, Fillings, Desparo, and Torrija Café. The pop-up will offer an opportunity for visitors to explore a selection of other cuisines during Ramadan while immersing themselves in a creative atmosphere.

Overall, the Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up is an excellent opportunity for visitors to discover and appreciate the local culture, creativity, and talent of the UAE.