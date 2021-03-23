UrduPoint.com
Dubai Culture Organises Virtual Workshop To Promote Reading

Tue 23rd March 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced that it is organising a virtual workshop for adults over the age of 18, titled ‘Reading is Good for the Soul.’ The Authority invites community members, including citizens and residents, to join the workshop organised by the Dubai Performing Arts Programme on 30th March via microsoft Teams.

This workshop is part of the Authority’s efforts to activate the National Month of Reading and inspire community members, especially the young generation, to embrace knowledge by motivating them to practise reading as a daily habit, in tandem with the activities of The Reading Box 2021, which was launched by the Authority in a digital format this year.

Based on Dubai Culture’s awareness of the importance of reading as an effective means of self-development, success and progress, Ibrahim Al Yafi, a consultant and instructor in the field of developing human resources, organisations and leadership skills, will discuss two key issues during the workshop ‒ the negligence of reading in many and readers’ inability to obtain the desired benefit from reading, as well as will highlight methods to overcome them.

Dubai Culture organises the Dubai Performing Arts Programme to discover, support, develop and nurture emerging talents, including citizens and residents. This contributes to spreading musical awareness and culture among children, integrating musical art into Emirati culture, and nurturing a generation interested in creativity and innovation. This comes in line with the Authority’s strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

