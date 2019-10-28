UrduPoint.com
Dubai Culture Participates In Turin Islamic Economic Forum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is taking part in the Turin Islamic Economic Forum, TIEF, taking place in Italy from 28th to 30th October.

Hala Badri, the Dubai Culture Director-General, will give a special address to audiences gathered at the forum, highlighting the city of Dubai as an enable for the creative economy.

Commenting on the focus topics of her speech, Badri said, "The Islamic Creative Economy is a growing global market and one that Dubai lies at the centre of. It can be broadly defined as any economic activities that include cultural or creative production, cultural events and activities, which are of Islamic origin, related to or inspired by Islamic tradition.

Our entire cultural ecosystem is built upon this model and it is vital to discuss this at an international and strategic level."

The Forum aims to promote social integration and financial innovation through the opportunities offered by Islamic finance. It is also keen to generate opportunities, share best practices and create useful conditions to attract investments into Italy by the UAE and other countries where Islamic finance plays a decisive role for economic development.

