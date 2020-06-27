Dubai Culture partners with CreateNations as part of #CreateTogether campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has announced its partnership with CreateNations, under the patronage of Briar Prestidge Trading LLC, as part of its digital campaign #CreateTogether.

The campaign by Dubai Culture encourages UAE-based artists to share their talent through their chosen art form and it has already garnered over 1,500 submissions.

In line with this, CreateNation artists have created designs for quarantine-themed T-shirts which are sold with toxic-free fabric paints for a creative at-home project. Proceeds from the first collection will go towards buying personal protective equipment, PPE, for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic via the Emirates Red Crescent, authorised by Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

A creative mix of art and fashion, this unique project offers an opportunity to get creative. Thanks to the new partnership with Dubai Culture, it also provides UAE artists with the chance to turn their art into fashion to raise awareness and help society’s most pressing issues.

Shaima AlSuwaidi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Dubai Culture, said, "Through this collaboration, we seek to support inventive and creative initiatives and provide them with a national-level platform to showcase and engage with the community. The partnership will certainly spread a positive message and a renewed love for culture across all segments of society.

CreateNations Founder and CEO of Prestidge Group, Briar Prestidge, said, "This is an encouraging partnership for Dubai Culture and CreateNations for many reasons. The CreateNations’ movement began with a simple agenda – Do your part to help others. Our debut quarantine-themed collection received praise for the fun designs and memories it created during the lockdown period, with the proceeds donated to procuring PPEs for frontline workers. As a result of the pandemic and social isolation, many people feel anxiety. Our second CreateNations collection, in collaboration with Dubai Culture, will focus on mental health and positivity. We encourage the UAE nationals and UAE-based artists to get creative, submit your design for the T-shirt at CreateNations for a chance to be featured and to be part of our cause.

The Art Tees are available in men, women, and children sizes through the CreateNations website (www.createnations.com). They have a range of designs and come with non-toxic paints and paintbrushes. Please submit your designs to applications@createnations.com.

Residents are encouraged to follow the #CreateNations and #CreateTogether campaigns on Facebook and Instagram as well as share their designs to be featured in a #CreateTogether exhibition by Dubai Culture in the future.