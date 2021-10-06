UrduPoint.com

Dubai Culture Presents Fun Interactive Experience To Explore Al Shindagha Museum, Treasures Of Emirati Heritage

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience to explore Al Shindagha Museum, treasures of Emirati heritage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) To coincide with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, and as part of a new interactive initiative to enrich the knowledge of residents and visitors with Dubai's cultural treasures, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) launches a partnership with 'Secret City Trails' and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai (Dubai Tourism) to introduce an exploratory experience at Al Shindagha Museum that introduces the world to the emirate's history and the rich cultural heritage of Dubai.

Under the partnership, Secret City Trails, a Lisbon-based start-up that specialises in designing fun games to inspire people to get out and explore their cities, will collaborate with Al Shindagha Museum's team to create the Dubai Cultural Treasures Discovery Trails.

It will be a coordinated and exciting interactive discovery experience that will have visitors solve puzzles, answer questions related to the site, and learn about unique stories about Emirati culture, following riddles from one secret place to another as they explore elements of the Historical Al Shindagha Neighbourhood they may have been unsuspectingly passing by or they had not explored yet.

Commenting on this project, Maryam Mudhaffar Ahli, Project Manager at the Museums Department at Dubai Culture, said: "At Dubai Culture, we are keen to engage with the public through exploring the rich cultural stories that Dubai holds among its neighbourhoods by stimulating the active participation of the general public and activating partnerships with the public and private sectors. As the Authority is the Official Culture Supporter of Expo 2020 Dubai, this initiative comes within the interactive events and activities that we have prepared to enrich the experience of Expo visitors in line with our vision to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

"

Ahli added: "Helping the community, to explore and connect with Emirati cultural heritage, and creating engaging interactive learning experiences is paramount. Al Shindagha Museum plays an important role in documenting this cultural heritage and is of great significance due to the fact that it is located in Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood, one of Dubai’s main historical neighbourhoods that witnessed the stages of the emirate's emergence and prosperity. Through our partnership with Secret City Trails and Dubai Tourism, we will offer an engaging experience that will allow museum visitors to explore the area, its houses, and galleries in a fun and unforgettable way, deepening the understanding of the rising generations of the past and its relationship to the contemporary Emirati identity."

Ahli explained: "We understand the importance of gamification as one of the most important ways of learning, and this initiative will provide an interactive platform to discover Al Shindagha Museum through a journey of discovery and exploration."

Ahli stressed that the fun walking trails are a safe exploratory activity, and precautions can be maintained at all times. Anyone can access the experience through their smartphones, without having to engage with any other device, and the experience can either be enjoyed in groups of up to five people or individually.

Based on its cultural mission, Dubai Culture celebrates the emirate’s rich heritage and past and is committed to preserving, protecting and passing it on to generations to come, ensuring it is available everywhere and for everyone and stimulating feelings of pride and national belonging in them.

Related Topics

World Dubai SITE Hub May 2020 Commerce All From

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emi ..

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emirati women

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programm ..

RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programmes

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Bud ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Budget Committee

3 minutes ago
 Facebook Outage Sends Users to Alternative Social ..

Facebook Outage Sends Users to Alternative Social Media

2 minutes ago
 Ecologists petition EU over Spain inaction on lago ..

Ecologists petition EU over Spain inaction on lagoon crisis

2 minutes ago
 Austria prosecutors raid offices of ruling party

Austria prosecutors raid offices of ruling party

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.