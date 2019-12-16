Dubai Culture, RTA sign cooperation agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today signed a cooperation agreement with Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai, as part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing mission to establish the emirate as a global centre for art and culture.

The agreement also aims at positioning the city as an incubator for creativity and ensuring it remains a thriving hub for talent.

Sheikha Latifa said, "With the implementation of Dubai’s new cultural vision, we have set in motion a comprehensive cultural movement that brings together several entities to invest in the cultural richness that our country possesses in order to enhance its position as a global centre for culture and creativity. This agreement is another step towards enhancing the emirate’s position on the global cultural map, promoting the growth of creative industries, and showcasing our cultural and artistic assets, which will contribute to making Dubai a global centre of culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent."

Al Tayer said, "RTA is honoured to contribute to initiatives and projects that support Dubai’s new cultural strategy, which is in line with the aspirations of the emirate to be a key player in shaping the future of the region and the world.

The agreement with Dubai Culture opens the door to unlimited opportunities for collaboration and new initiatives for raising Dubai’s status as a global cultural and innovation hub."

Under the framework of the agreement, Dubai Culture and the RTA are collaborating on the launch of the "Destination Land Art", an integrated project that will be an innovative art tourism attraction. Under the umbrella of the project, artists of different nationalities will come together to create a series of public land-based artworks that symbolise the inherent tolerance of Dubai’s society and the cultural integration that characterises the city.

The agreement also includes the rehabilitation of Zabeel High School to preserve the architectural history of the school and highlight it as an iconic historical building.

It will also support the development of the road network surrounding Al Fahidi Fort, a historical district founded in 1787, as part of a wider plan to rehabilitate the area as part of the historical Dubai Development Project.