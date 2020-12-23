UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Culture Seeks To Transform Libraries Into Creative Platforms: Hala Badri

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into creative platforms: Hala Badri

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority visited Hatta Public Library, which is a cultural tributary surrounded by mountains and desert from all sides.

Badri toured the library, which was established in 1998 and is one of the eight branches of Dubai Public Libraries, containing around 75,000 titles, including Arabic and English books for children and People of Determination who are visually impaired.

Badri said, "Dubai’s public libraries are rich with cultural and knowledge programmes as well as reading activities, in line with the vital role played by Dubai Culture in supporting the vision of the UAE government to build knowledge-based societies. This also coincides with the first-ever National Law of Reading launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to establish reading in the UAE as a sustainable value.

Badri added, "We are keen at the Authority to transform libraries into creative platforms that would provide a comprehensive cultural and scientific experience while also enable members to browse e-books and magazines. Libraries play a large and vital role in promoting reading and knowledge of Emirati society in its various components.

Our public libraries today are mini-universities, due to the diversity of their content as well as to the vibrant features, sections and rooms they comprise, such as the reading room, periodicals, the internet, software, audio-visual materials, classrooms, and a multi-purpose hall. Additionally, memberships are granted to children and adults as well as to family members. There are also corporate memberships for institutions and businesses, which contribute to strengthening the Authority’s strategy to position Dubai as a coveted destination of choice by all arts and culture enthusiasts, a beacon of cultural diversity for international talent, and the epicentre for creativity and cultural dialogue.

Hatta Public Library is distinguished by its geographical location and has a heritage hall for visitors that contains everything related to the national heritage; the library also includes the Hatta Arts & Creativity Club that offers art, painting and photography workshops. In its proximity are also many community centres, such as Dubai Municipality, Wadi Hatta Park, and others, in addition to the stunning mountainous nature of the area, especially in winter.

Related Topics

Internet UAE Dubai Reading Hala Family All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

19 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

22 minutes ago

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

35 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

41 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

49 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.