Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into creative platforms: Hala Badri

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority visited Hatta Public Library, which is a cultural tributary surrounded by mountains and desert from all sides.

Badri toured the library, which was established in 1998 and is one of the eight branches of Dubai Public Libraries, containing around 75,000 titles, including Arabic and English books for children and People of Determination who are visually impaired.

Badri said, "Dubai’s public libraries are rich with cultural and knowledge programmes as well as reading activities, in line with the vital role played by Dubai Culture in supporting the vision of the UAE government to build knowledge-based societies. This also coincides with the first-ever National Law of Reading launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to establish reading in the UAE as a sustainable value.

Badri added, "We are keen at the Authority to transform libraries into creative platforms that would provide a comprehensive cultural and scientific experience while also enable members to browse e-books and magazines. Libraries play a large and vital role in promoting reading and knowledge of Emirati society in its various components.

Our public libraries today are mini-universities, due to the diversity of their content as well as to the vibrant features, sections and rooms they comprise, such as the reading room, periodicals, the internet, software, audio-visual materials, classrooms, and a multi-purpose hall. Additionally, memberships are granted to children and adults as well as to family members. There are also corporate memberships for institutions and businesses, which contribute to strengthening the Authority’s strategy to position Dubai as a coveted destination of choice by all arts and culture enthusiasts, a beacon of cultural diversity for international talent, and the epicentre for creativity and cultural dialogue.

Hatta Public Library is distinguished by its geographical location and has a heritage hall for visitors that contains everything related to the national heritage; the library also includes the Hatta Arts & Creativity Club that offers art, painting and photography workshops. In its proximity are also many community centres, such as Dubai Municipality, Wadi Hatta Park, and others, in addition to the stunning mountainous nature of the area, especially in winter.