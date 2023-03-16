UrduPoint.com

Dubai Culture Set To Organise Dubai Calligraphy Biennale Next October

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its plans to host the first-ever Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, which will take place from 1-31 October 2023. The event will bring together calligraphers and artists from all over the world to showcase their creations and celebrate the significance of calligraphy as an expressive and aesthetic tool.

The Dubai Calligraphy Biennale will build on the success of the Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition, which has completed 10 editions. The Biennale aims to offer a unique platform for calligraphy enthusiasts and open up new horizons for talent by showcasing different elements of calligraphy. The event aligns with Dubai's cultural vision of positioning the emirate as a global hub for culture, creativity, and talent.

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale will feature calligraphy from different languages and cultures. Participants can enter various categories, such as traditional calligraphy, modern calligraphy, ornamentation, digital art, typography, jewellery design, product design, sculpture and public art, textile, and performance.

Internationally renowned artists and calligraphers will also present artistic and educational workshops.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said that the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale represents a global platform for discovering human interaction with calligraphy and promoting cultural exchange between societies. He described the event as a landmark in the history of Dubai's interest in calligraphy art and emphasised the importance of enhancing creative climates in Dubai and supporting the cultural and creative industries.

Dubai Culture invites local, regional, and international creatives to participate in the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, with an open call from 16th March to 13th May. A committee comprising curators and experts will select the artists and creatives who qualify to participate in the Biennale. The activities of the event will be held in heritage and cultural sites belonging to Dubai Culture, in addition to the Dubai Public library branches and specific art galleries across Dubai.

