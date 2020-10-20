Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate in Dubai Government Excellence Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has progressively participated in the Dubai Government Excellence Program through a comprehensive plan of the Authority’s support and promotional programmes, starting on 8th October.

In line with improving Dubai Culture’s readiness to participate in the Dubai Government Excellence Program, the Authority worked to implement all government excellence programmes that the Authority had established based on the three main pillars of the government excellence system.

Dr Salah Al Qasim, Head of the Executive Committee of Government Excellence System at Dubai Culture, said, "Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we promote government work in the emirate, based on the pillars of our updated strategic roadmap in which customer and employee satisfaction and happiness comprise institutional priorities.

We at Dubai Culture harness excellence, leadership, creativity and innovation in our daily work to improve our performance and the efficiency of our services to the highest levels, nationally and globally, to reach advanced stages in our journey towards excellence and leadership, inspired by the ambition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid who believes in overcoming challenges no matter how big and does not deem anything to be impossible."

He added, "Dubai Culture supports the Dubai Government Excellence Program and is keen to communicate and cooperate with its management to apply standards for institutional and functional excellence models as well as to employ them to achieve continuous improvement in their performance and services. The Authority also seeks to adopt those standards as