Dubai Culture To Host Debut Season Of Al Shindagha Days In January

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:15 PM

Dubai Culture to host debut season of Al Shindagha Days in January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has announced that it will host the first season of Al Shindagha Days in January 2020. The cultural and entertainment extravaganza, coinciding with the 25th edition of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival, aims to introduce to the visitors to the ancient history of Dubai and promote the rich traditional heritage of the Emirate. The event seeks to position Al Shindagha on the global cultural map.

Commencing on 9th January 2020, the celebration of the Emirati culture will continue for 10 days, at the recently renovated landmark in the Al-Shindagha neighborhood, including Al Shindagha Museum, The Perfume House, The Historical Documents Centre, Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological Museum and the waterfront area in old Dubai. Dubai Culture is organising the event in collaboration with Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing supported by Careem, Mobility Partner.

Commenting on the cultural and historic importance of this event, Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "Al Shindagha Days provides the visitors an opportunity to explore our heritage.

It enables them to see Dubai in the light of global heritage and its important role in shaping the present and the future of the Emirate. This festival sheds light on the local culture and heritage in a new way. It also allows the younger generation to establish a link between the current and the ancient times, by understanding important aspects and values related to the history of Dubai."

Al Shindagha Days aligns with the efforts of Dubai Culture to promote the cultural scene of Dubai by highlighting the history of Al Shindagha area and its role in shaping the economy of the country. It is also part of Dubai Culture’s commitment to fulfill its vision to be a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent. The ten-day long celebration will feature a range of cultural and entertainment activities for the visitors to enjoy and cherish.

