Dubai Culture To Take Part In Maison&Objet In Paris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:15 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in the Maison&Objet Paris trade fair, showcasing the UAE Design Oasis from 16th to 20th January 2025.
The UAE Design Oasis, an initiative under the Dubai Cultural Grant Programme and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, brings together 15 UAE-based designers to exhibit their work at this prominent home décor and lifestyle fair.
This initiative aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors and providing designers with dynamic platforms to showcase their talent on the global stage, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.
Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the vital role of the design sector in enhancing Dubai's international reputation as a creative hub.
He stated, “Dubai Culture has placed significant emphasis on the design sector, striving through its specialised initiatives and projects to elevate its competitiveness and foster an environment that inspires designers to push boundaries.”
He added that Maison&Objet fair serves as a key global platform to spotlight the creative talent of UAE-based designers, reflecting Dubai's vibrant cultural scene and its support for creative start-ups and innovative projects.
The participating designs will feature a diverse collection of furniture, products and homeware that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Highlights include glass sculptures, furniture inspired by palm fronds, tables crafted from compressed soil, and other innovative, sustainable pieces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Culture to take part in Maison&Objet in Paris2 minutes ago
-
China launches test satellite for orbital refueling17 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival8 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness8 hours ago
-
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 178 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 1011 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates condole with King of Jordan on passing of Princess Majda Ra’ad11 hours ago
-
Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai11 hours ago
-
17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to commence tomorrow11 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum12 hours ago
-
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authority' to develop, regu ..12 hours ago
-
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 202412 hours ago