Dubai Culture to take part in Maison&Objet in Paris

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in the Maison&Objet Paris trade fair, showcasing the UAE Design Oasis from 16th to 20th January 2025.

The UAE Design Oasis, an initiative under the Dubai Cultural Grant Programme and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, brings together 15 UAE-based designers to exhibit their work at this prominent home décor and lifestyle fair.

This initiative aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors and providing designers with dynamic platforms to showcase their talent on the global stage, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the vital role of the design sector in enhancing Dubai's international reputation as a creative hub.

He stated, “Dubai Culture has placed significant emphasis on the design sector, striving through its specialised initiatives and projects to elevate its competitiveness and foster an environment that inspires designers to push boundaries.”

He added that Maison&Objet fair serves as a key global platform to spotlight the creative talent of UAE-based designers, reflecting Dubai's vibrant cultural scene and its support for creative start-ups and innovative projects.

The participating designs will feature a diverse collection of furniture, products and homeware that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Highlights include glass sculptures, furniture inspired by palm fronds, tables crafted from compressed soil, and other innovative, sustainable pieces.